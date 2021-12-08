Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attends a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama in December 2014. Photo: AFP
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attends a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama in December 2014. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

France arrests suspected member of Jamal Khashoggi murder squad

  • Khalid Alotaibi, 33, was detained at the airport in Paris on a Turkish arrest warrant just before taking a flight to Riyadh
  • He was allegedly part of a group that killed the Saudi journalist outside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018

Topic |   Jamal Khashoggi killing
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:28am, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attends a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama in December 2014. Photo: AFP
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attends a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama in December 2014. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE