The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi embassy in October 2019 to mark the anniversary of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Photo: Reuters
France releases Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect, admitting identity mistaken

  • French authorities had thought the man was the ‘Khalid Alotaibi’ wanted under an international arrest warrant for links to the journalist’s killing
  • The Saudi embassy said the man arrested had ‘nothing to do with the case’, and a security source noted that the name was a common one in the kingdom

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:30am, 9 Dec, 2021

