Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, poses next his portrait after unveiling it on the National Mall in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
Saudi tourist mistaken for Jamal Khashoggi suspect says he was like ‘animal in zoo’ in French custody

  • The man, who shares a name with the Khalid Alotaibi linked to the journalist’s murder, was arrested despite having a different date of birth and passport number
  • A Saudi newspaper called for an apology from the French government, saying the man’s release was ‘not a sufficient step’

Reuters
Updated: 4:48am, 10 Dec, 2021

