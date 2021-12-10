The simulation featured several types of attacks that affected global foreign exchange and bond markets, liquidity, integrity of data and transactions between importers and exporters. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
IMF and 10 countries simulate cyberattack on global financial system
- The aim of the Israel-led ‘war game’ is to minimise potential damage in such a scenario, such as market chaos or a run on banks
- Global cooperation is being sought in wake of recent high-profile cyberattacks on large companies
