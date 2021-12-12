An ambulance enters the Burj Shamali Palestinian refugee camp in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon on Friday. Photo: AP
Hamas says oxygen bottles for coronavirus patients exploded in Lebanon refugee camp, not arms
- Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded on Friday in the Burj Shamali camp, killing and injuring a number of people
- Hamas said oxygen bottles and containers of detergents stored at the camp were to be distributed as part of its aid work in the camp
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
