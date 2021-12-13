Men carry the coffin of a man who was killed in an explosion in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali, during his funeral in Tyre, Lebanon on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Two Palestinians killed, several injured during funeral of Hamas member
- Gunfire broke out during the Sunday funeral of the Hamas member killed in a Lebanon refugee camp days earlier
- The source of the gunfire was not immediately clear in the Burj Shamali camp, which was rocked by a series of explosions late on Friday that killed the Hamas member
Topic | Middle East
