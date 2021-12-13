Satellite image shows a support vehicle parked alongside a massive white gantry that typically houses a rocket, on the launch pad at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport. Photo: Planet Labs via AP
New satellite images, expert suggest Iran space launch coming

  • Satellite images appear to show new activity at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport
  • Possible space launch comes amid negotiations to try to revive Iran nuclear pact

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:52pm, 13 Dec, 2021

