The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. Photo: AFP
Pentagon documents reveal ‘deeply flawed intelligence’ in US air war in Middle East
- The New York Times reported that the air wars have been marked by ‘flawed intelligence’ and resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, including many children
- The newspaper said confidential documents covering more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties undercuts the US government’s portrayal of a war fought with precision bombs
Topic | Middle East
