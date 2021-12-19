The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. Photo: AFP
The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. Photo: AFP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Pentagon documents reveal ‘deeply flawed intelligence’ in US air war in Middle East

  • The New York Times reported that the air wars have been marked by ‘flawed intelligence’ and resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, including many children
  • The newspaper said confidential documents covering more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties undercuts the US government’s portrayal of a war fought with precision bombs

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:54am, 19 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. Photo: AFP
The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE