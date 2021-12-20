Dubai Marina in Dubai, UAE. Photo: Shutterstock
United Arab Emirates to end censorship of films in cinemas
- Instead of cutting sensitive scenes that could offend traditional Islamic sensibilities, the Emirati Media Regulatory Authority will introduce a new 21+ age category
- Censors in the UAE have long removed scenes in cinematic releases that show nudity, homosexuality, sex and other content deemed inappropriate – sometimes leading to plot holes
Topic | Middle East
