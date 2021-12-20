An Orthodox Jewish man receives his dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Israel. Photo: DPA
An Orthodox Jewish man receives his dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Israel. Photo: DPA
World /  Middle East

Coronavirus: Israel in fifth wave, considers adding US to Omicron red list

  • Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged citizens to step up vaccination and to take precautions such as working from home
  • A Health Ministry advisory committee recommended that Israel add the United States to the list of ‘red’ countries to which its citizens cannot fly without special permission

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:28am, 20 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Orthodox Jewish man receives his dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Israel. Photo: DPA
An Orthodox Jewish man receives his dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Israel. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE