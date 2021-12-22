Dubai ruler Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with his former wife Princess Haya in Ascot, England in 2013.Photo: AP
Dubai ruler ordered to pay ex-wife Princess Haya US$730M in divorce settlement
- A British High Court judge said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum must pay £251.5 million to his UK-based sixth wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein
- Haya, 47, fled to the UK in 2019 and sought custody of her two children through the British courts. The princess said she was ‘terrified’ of her husband
