Covid-19 vaccine in front of a flag of Israel, which is planning its fourth roll out. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 vaccine in front of a flag of Israel, which is planning its fourth roll out. Photo: Reuters
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to some in race to stem Omicron cases

  • The recommendations which are “part of the preparation for the fifth wave” of the pandemic have yet to be approved by the health ministry
  • After a world-beating vaccine roll-out, Israel has seen turnout for the third shots plateau and is preparing for 5,000 new cases a day

Topic |   Israel
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:31pm, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Covid-19 vaccine in front of a flag of Israel, which is planning its fourth roll out. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 vaccine in front of a flag of Israel, which is planning its fourth roll out. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE