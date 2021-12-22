Covid-19 vaccine in front of a flag of Israel, which is planning its fourth roll out. Photo: Reuters
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to some in race to stem Omicron cases
- The recommendations which are “part of the preparation for the fifth wave” of the pandemic have yet to be approved by the health ministry
- After a world-beating vaccine roll-out, Israel has seen turnout for the third shots plateau and is preparing for 5,000 new cases a day
Topic | Israel
Covid-19 vaccine in front of a flag of Israel, which is planning its fourth roll out. Photo: Reuters