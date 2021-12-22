A Dubai Expo Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japanese workers test positive for Covid-19 at Dubai Expo

  • Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry said that 10 cases were identified among staff at a sushi restaurant linked to the Japanese pavilion
  • The UAE has the world’s highest vaccination rates: more than 93 per cent of nearly 10 million have been fully inoculated

Associated Press
Updated: 10:14pm, 22 Dec, 2021

