A Dubai Expo Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japanese workers test positive for Covid-19 at Dubai Expo
- Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry said that 10 cases were identified among staff at a sushi restaurant linked to the Japanese pavilion
- The UAE has the world’s highest vaccination rates: more than 93 per cent of nearly 10 million have been fully inoculated
