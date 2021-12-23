A Roman gold ring, its green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders. Photo: AP
Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks

  • The finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea were dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, archaeologists said
  • They include hundreds of Roman silver and bronze coins dating to the mid-third century as well as more than 500 silver coins from the Middle Ages

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:28am, 23 Dec, 2021

