A Roman gold ring, its green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders. Photo: AP
Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks
- The finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea were dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, archaeologists said
- They include hundreds of Roman silver and bronze coins dating to the mid-third century as well as more than 500 silver coins from the Middle Ages
