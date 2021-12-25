A fireball is seen as missiles launch during a joint exercise called the “Great Prophet” in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on Wednesday. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran fires ballistic missiles during war games in warning to Israel
- The launch at the end of the ‘Great Prophet’ drills involved 16 of ‘hundreds’ of such weapons, the country’s top general said
- The move was condemned by Britain’s Foreign Office, which called it a ‘threat to regional and international security’
Topic | Iran
