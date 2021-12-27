A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine for children in the Israeli town of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Israeli hospital to test fourth coronavirus vaccine shot as Omicron spreads
- The trial will help gauge whether a second booster jab is necessary nationwide
- Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests negative for Covid-19, but is self-isolating after his 14-year-old daughter was infected
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
