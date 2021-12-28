Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Israel’s Hula Nature Reserve in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
Thousands of cranes killed by bird flu in Israel’s worst wildlife disaster
- Farmers have also had to cull hundreds of thousands of chickens as authorities try to contain the situation
- Workers are rushing to bird carcasses as quickly as possible to protect other wildlife from being infected
Topic | Animals
Cranes gather during the migration season on a foggy morning at Israel’s Hula Nature Reserve in November 2020. Photo: Reuters