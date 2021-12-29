Racheli Vizman, CEO of SavorEat, holds a cut half of a plant-based hamburger made and cooked by a robot in the Israeli coastal town of Herzliya on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘Robot chef’ cooks up veggie burgers at Israel fast-food restaurant
- ‘It’s the first time that a machine is making a personalised hamburger by itself,’ said Racheli Vizman, CEO of SavorEat, an Israeli meat alternatives start-up
- Customers can use an app to choose the amount of vegetable protein or fat in their ‘steak’, as well as its size and how they want it cooked, Vizman said
