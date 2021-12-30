The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna in May. Photo: Reuters
Russia and US working together in bid to salvage Iran nuclear talks

  • Top envoys from Moscow and Washington met to coordinate on negotiations in Vienna, which have yielded scant progress on reining in Tehran’s atomic ambitions
  • The nuclear talks are likely to be on the agenda when Biden and Putin meet virtually on Thursday

Updated: 4:29am, 30 Dec, 2021

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna in May. Photo: Reuters
