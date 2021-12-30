A man carries a child inside Hammam al-Qawas, a traditional Turkish bathhouse, in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo. Photo: AFP
Syrians flock to Aleppo’s ancient bathhouses as power cuts make hot water a luxury
- Shortages of water, fuel and electricity across war-torn Syria have turned Aleppo’s traditional bathhouses into a refuge during the cold winter
- The city has suffered round-the-clock power cuts this year, reaching up to 20 hours a day – but the bathhouses have their own furnaces to produce hot water
Topic | Syrian conflict
