Iran’s Simorgh rocket lifts off at an undisclosed location in Iran. Photo: Iranian defence ministry via dpa
Iran launches new space rocket amid Vienna nuclear talks
- The Phoenix satellite launcher was carrying ‘three research cargos’, a defence ministry spokesman said
- Western governments are concerned that satellite launch systems share technologies used in ballistic missiles capable of delivering atomic warheads
Topic | Iran
