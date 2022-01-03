A fireball rises following an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo: IMAGESLIVE via Zuma Press / DPA
Egypt pushes for calm between Israel and Gaza after flare-up in hostilities
- The Egyptian efforts came a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel
- The rocket strikes prompted Israel to carry out air strikes on militant positions in Gaza
Topic | Israel
A fireball rises following an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo: IMAGESLIVE via Zuma Press / DPA