A view of the Jerusalem Post website after it was hacked is shown in this screen grab obtained on January 3, 2022. Photo: Jerusalem Post website via Reuters
Israel’s Jerusalem Post website hacked on anniversary of Iran general’s assassination
- Hackers replaced content with image threatening Israel nuclear reactor, saying: ‘We are close to you where you do not think about it’
- Paper targeted two years after Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike in Iraq
