Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech in Tehran, Iran on January 3. Photo: AFP
Iran vows revenge against Donald Trump unless former US president is tried for Soleimani killing
- Tehran marked two years since General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant were assassinated in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020
- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said: ‘The aggressor and the main assassin, the then president of the US, must face justice and retribution’
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech in Tehran, Iran on January 3. Photo: AFP