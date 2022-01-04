Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech in Tehran, Iran on January 3. Photo: AFP
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech in Tehran, Iran on January 3. Photo: AFP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran vows revenge against Donald Trump unless former US president is tried for Soleimani killing

  • Tehran marked two years since General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant were assassinated in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020
  • Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said: ‘The aggressor and the main assassin, the then president of the US, must face justice and retribution’

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:27am, 4 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech in Tehran, Iran on January 3. Photo: AFP
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech in Tehran, Iran on January 3. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE