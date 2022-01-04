Image taken from a video broadcast by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on January 3 shows an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea seized by Yemen’s Houthi rebels and reportedly carrying Saudi military equipment, at an undisclosed location. Photo: Al-Huthi Group Media Office / AFP
Yemen’s Houthi rebels seize UAE-flagged military ship as war escalates anew
- The Iran-backed Houthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, which was captured in the Red Sea
- The Saudi-led coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force
Topic | Middle East
