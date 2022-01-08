The experiment shows goldfish have the cognitive ability to learn a complex task in an environment completely unlike the one they evolved in, the study’s author says. Photo: Shutterstock
Scientists teach goldfish how to drive ‘fish-operated vehicle’

  • Six subjects were put in a fish tank on wheels and rewarded with food if they managed to steer it to a target location
  • The Israeli researchers said it was ‘challenging at first’, but the goldfish were all successful after a few days of training

Updated: 3:01am, 8 Jan, 2022

