Princess Basmah Bint Saud has been released after three years in jail. Photo: AFP
Saudi princess freed after three years in jail without being charged
- Basma bint Saud, a proponent of women’s rights and an ‘outspoken critic of abuses’ and her daughter, Suhoud, was detained but no charges were brought against her
- She was denied the medical care she needed for a potentially life-threatening condition, said human rights group
Topic | Saudi Arabia
