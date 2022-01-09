An image grab from a video on January 6 shows Yemeni rebels seizing a UAE-flagged vessel. Photo: Al-Huthi Group Media Office / AFP
An image grab from a video on January 6 shows Yemeni rebels seizing a UAE-flagged vessel. Photo: Al-Huthi Group Media Office / AFP
Saudi coalition accuses Yemen’s Houthi rebels of militarising Red Sea ports

  • Houthis captured the Emirati-flagged Rwabee ship on Monday, off the rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida, alleging it contained military materiel
  • Saudi Arabia condemned what it called piracy against a civilian vessel that carried medical supplies

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:03am, 9 Jan, 2022

