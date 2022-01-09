Egyptian-Palestinian political activist Ramy Shaath embraces his wife Celine Lebrun-Shaath at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on January 8. Photo: Le Pictorium Agency via Zuma / DPA
Expelled Egyptian-Palestinian activist Ramy Shaath arrives in Paris
- Egyptian authorities deported Shaath after he served two-and-a-half years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group, his family said
- Shaath was arrested in July 2019 and accused of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood, which the Egyptian government designated as a terrorist organisation
Topic | Egypt
