Members of Iraq’s new parliament before holding an inaugural session in the capital Baghdad on January 9. Photo: Iraqi Parliament Press Office / AFP
Iraq’s new parliament holds fiery first session, but government still far off
- Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is expected to have the key say in who will serve as the next prime minister, a post now held by Mustafa al-Kadhimi
- Sunday saw the swearing in of the 329 members of the unicameral parliament, who will now have to elect a speaker, a post by convention reserved for Sunnis
Topic | Iraq
Members of Iraq’s new parliament before holding an inaugural session in the capital Baghdad on January 9. Photo: Iraqi Parliament Press Office / AFP