Members of Iraq’s new parliament before holding an inaugural session in the capital Baghdad on January 9. Photo: Iraqi Parliament Press Office / AFP
Members of Iraq’s new parliament before holding an inaugural session in the capital Baghdad on January 9. Photo: Iraqi Parliament Press Office / AFP
Iraq
World /  Middle East

Iraq’s new parliament holds fiery first session, but government still far off

  • Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is expected to have the key say in who will serve as the next prime minister, a post now held by Mustafa al-Kadhimi
  • Sunday saw the swearing in of the 329 members of the unicameral parliament, who will now have to elect a speaker, a post by convention reserved for Sunnis

Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:57am, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of Iraq’s new parliament before holding an inaugural session in the capital Baghdad on January 9. Photo: Iraqi Parliament Press Office / AFP
Members of Iraq’s new parliament before holding an inaugural session in the capital Baghdad on January 9. Photo: Iraqi Parliament Press Office / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE