After initial contact on Facebook, the agent asked that communication continue using the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp. Photo illustration: Reuters
Israel says Iran ‘spy network’ recruited women on Facebook
- An agent calling himself ‘Rambod Namdar’ manipulated the women into photographing the US embassy and conducting other espionage activities, authorities say
- The allegations come amid negotiations in Vienna between Iran and world powers seeking to revive a 2015 nuclear deal
