A Sotheby’s Dubai employee presents a 555.55 carat black diamond “The Enigma” on Monday. Photo: AP
‘The Enigma’, a 555.55-carat black diamond, is unveiled in Dubai
- The rare gem, believed to have come from outer space, is expected to be sold for at least US$6.8 million at auction by Sotheby’s
- The number five has a special significance to the diamond – which also has 55 facets – representing strength and protection
Topic | Auctions
