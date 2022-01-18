A Sotheby’s Dubai employee presents a 555.55 carat black diamond “The Enigma” on Monday. Photo: AP
‘The Enigma’, a 555.55-carat black diamond, is unveiled in Dubai

  • The rare gem, believed to have come from outer space, is expected to be sold for at least US$6.8 million at auction by Sotheby’s
  • The number five has a special significance to the diamond – which also has 55 facets – representing strength and protection

Associated Press
Updated: 4:02am, 18 Jan, 2022

