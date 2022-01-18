In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, white fire suppressing foam is seen after an attack on an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co fuel depot. Photo: AP
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi ‘drone attack’ claimed by Yemen Houthi rebels
- Yemen Houthi rebels claimed missile and drone attacks on Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people on Monday
- Saudi-led coalition then launched air strikes against Houthi strongholds in Yemen’s capital Sanaa
