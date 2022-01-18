In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, white fire suppressing foam is seen after an attack on an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co fuel depot. Photo: AP
In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, white fire suppressing foam is seen after an attack on an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co fuel depot. Photo: AP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi ‘drone attack’ claimed by Yemen Houthi rebels

  • Yemen Houthi rebels claimed missile and drone attacks on Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast killing three people on Monday
  • Saudi-led coalition then launched air strikes against Houthi strongholds in Yemen’s capital Sanaa

Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:47pm, 18 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, white fire suppressing foam is seen after an attack on an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co fuel depot. Photo: AP
In this satellite image provided by Planet Labs, white fire suppressing foam is seen after an attack on an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co fuel depot. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE