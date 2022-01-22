An air strike at a prison in the Houthi rebel stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen on Friday left widespread destruction and many casualties. Photo: Ansarullah Media Centre via AFP
Saudi-led air strikes kill at least 70 in Yemen
- Buildings were levelled in an attack on a prison, while 3 children died in a separate bombardment on a telecoms facility that knocked out the country’s internet
- The coalition strikes come after Houthi rebels claimed a drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three people on Monday
Topic | War and conflict
