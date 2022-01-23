Houthi supporters protest in the Yemeni capital Sanaa following a reported air attack by the Saudi-led coalition on a prison in the country’s rebel-held north, on January 21. Photo: AFP
Saudi-led coalition denies carrying out air strike on Yemen prison that killed at least 82
- Claims the coalition ordered the raid, which left rescuers scrabbling for survivors with their bare hands, were ‘groundless’, the alliance said
- The Friday attack coincided with a coalition strike on the Yemeni port of Hodeida that killed three children and knocked out the country’s internet
Topic | Middle East
Houthi supporters protest in the Yemeni capital Sanaa following a reported air attack by the Saudi-led coalition on a prison in the country’s rebel-held north, on January 21. Photo: AFP