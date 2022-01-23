Houthi supporters protest in the Yemeni capital Sanaa following a reported air attack by the Saudi-led coalition on a prison in the country’s rebel-held north, on January 21. Photo: AFP
Houthi supporters protest in the Yemeni capital Sanaa following a reported air attack by the Saudi-led coalition on a prison in the country’s rebel-held north, on January 21. Photo: AFP
Middle East
Saudi-led coalition denies carrying out air strike on Yemen prison that killed at least 82

  • Claims the coalition ordered the raid, which left rescuers scrabbling for survivors with their bare hands, were ‘groundless’, the alliance said
  • The Friday attack coincided with a coalition strike on the Yemeni port of Hodeida that killed three children and knocked out the country’s internet

Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 1:51am, 23 Jan, 2022

