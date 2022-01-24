Demonstrators stand in front of a wall of the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters
Iran won’t release US prisoners as part of nuclear deal
- Iran said the issue of prisoners with American nationality was a separate diplomatic track and not to draw human rights into nuclear negotiations
- Said deals could be clinched if the US ‘shows the will’, but accuses Washington of causing problems for the talks by not making decisions
Topic | United States
