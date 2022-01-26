French national Benjamin Briere was arrested in Iran in 2020 on espionage charges. Photo: Saeid Dehghan via Twitter/AFP
French national Benjamin Briere was arrested in Iran in 2020 on espionage charges. Photo: Saeid Dehghan via Twitter/AFP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran sentences French tourist to 8 years in prison for spying

  • Benjamin Briere’s family says he is being held by Tehran as a ‘hostage’ in ongoing nuclear talks with the West
  • He is the only current known Western detainee in the country who does not also hold an Iranian passport

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:36am, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French national Benjamin Briere was arrested in Iran in 2020 on espionage charges. Photo: Saeid Dehghan via Twitter/AFP
French national Benjamin Briere was arrested in Iran in 2020 on espionage charges. Photo: Saeid Dehghan via Twitter/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE