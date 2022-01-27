Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), outside the prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka. Photo: TNS
US-backed Syria fighters regain control of prison, ending six-day Isis attack
- Kurdish-led forces end weeklong assault on Syrian prison seized by Islamic State militants
- Deadly Isis attack was the biggest since the fall of the extremist group’s ‘caliphate’ in 2019
Topic | Syrian conflict
