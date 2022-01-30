A damaged aircraft on the tarmac of Baghdad airport, after a rocket attack on Friday. Photo: via AP
Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport rocket attack damages planes
- Kuwait Airways, country’s main carrier, says flights to Iraq suspended due to ‘current conditions’
- Six rockets hit Baghdad airport damaging two Iraqi Airways planes; authorities say an attacker has been caught
