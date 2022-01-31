Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, right, with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on January 30. Photo: AFP / HO / WAM
UAE crown prince meets Israeli president during landmark visit

  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed welcomed Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. Herzog is the first Israeli head of state to visit the Gulf country
  • In 2020, the UAE and Bahrain became the first Gulf countries to establish diplomatic relations with Israel through US-brokered pacts

dpa
Updated: 2:02am, 31 Jan, 2022

