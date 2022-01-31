Israeli President Isaac Herzog walks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at an official welcoming ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Herzog’s office said his visit was expected to continue despite the missile attack. Photo: Rashed Al Mansoor Handout via EPA
As Israel president visits, Houthi missile blown out of sky over UAE
- The attack comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, and as the UAE’s top prosecutor threatened anyone filming or taking pictures of it with criminal charges
- Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office said his trip was ‘expected to continue as planned’ despite the missile interception – the third-such attack recently
