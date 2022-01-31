Israeli President Isaac Herzog walks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at an official welcoming ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Herzog’s office said his visit was expected to continue despite the missile attack. Photo: Rashed Al Mansoor Handout via EPA
Israeli President Isaac Herzog walks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at an official welcoming ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Herzog’s office said his visit was expected to continue despite the missile attack. Photo: Rashed Al Mansoor Handout via EPA
Middle East
World /  Middle East

As Israel president visits, Houthi missile blown out of sky over UAE

  • The attack comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, and as the UAE’s top prosecutor threatened anyone filming or taking pictures of it with criminal charges
  • Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office said his trip was ‘expected to continue as planned’ despite the missile interception – the third-such attack recently

Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press
Associated Press in Dubai

Updated: 8:40am, 31 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli President Isaac Herzog walks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at an official welcoming ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Herzog’s office said his visit was expected to continue despite the missile attack. Photo: Rashed Al Mansoor Handout via EPA
Israeli President Isaac Herzog walks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at an official welcoming ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Herzog’s office said his visit was expected to continue despite the missile attack. Photo: Rashed Al Mansoor Handout via EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE