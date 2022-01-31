Taliban fighters patrol along a street in Kabul earlier this month. The UN says more than 100 former Afghan government and security employees have been killed since the Taliban takeover last year. Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
More than 100 ex-government, security employees killed since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, UN says
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said ‘more than two-thirds’ of the deaths appeared to be extrajudicial killings, despite the Taliban’s earlier assurances
- It comes as almost 9 million people in the aid-dependent country face ‘emergency’ levels of food insecurity – the highest number anywhere in the world
