Israel’s Iron Dome system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza in August 2018. Photo: Reuters
Israel says Iron Dome too pricey, plans ‘laser wall’ for defence

  • PM Naftali Bennett says the next-generation system will be unveiled within a year in hope of neutralising the ‘ring of fire’ set up by Iran
  • Although the Iron Dome has a high interception rate, it costs a few hundred dollars to fire a rocket at Israel, but tens of thousands of dollars to intercept it

Associated Press
Updated: 5:52am, 2 Feb, 2022

