A reward poster image released by the US State Department showing Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. File photo: EPA
Isis leader al-Qurayshi killed in US raid in Syria was a murky figure

  • Isis leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew up himself and his family as US forces attacked Syria hideout on Thursday
  • He became Isis’ self-styled caliph after his predecessor, Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a raid in late 2019

Updated: 11:24am, 4 Feb, 2022

