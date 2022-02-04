A reward poster image released by the US State Department showing Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. File photo: EPA
Isis leader al-Qurayshi killed in US raid in Syria was a murky figure
- Isis leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew up himself and his family as US forces attacked Syria hideout on Thursday
- He became Isis’ self-styled caliph after his predecessor, Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in a raid in late 2019
Topic | Islamic State
A reward poster image released by the US State Department showing Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. File photo: EPA