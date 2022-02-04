A helicopter involved in the raid suffered a mechanical failure and had to be destroyed rather than left behind. Photo: AFP
Inside the ‘incredibly complex’ US raid on Isis leader al-Qurayshi in Syria

  • US forces rehearsed the helicopter raid over and over, hoping to capture Islamic State state leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi
  • But before they could reach him, al-Qurayshi detonated a suicide bomb, killing himself and members of his family

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:32am, 4 Feb, 2022

