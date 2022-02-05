US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, in Washington on February 3. Photo: Reuters
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuclear talks enter critical phase
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities
- The waivers are intended to entice Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 deal that it has been violating since Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018
