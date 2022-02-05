US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, in Washington on February 3. Photo: Reuters
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuclear talks enter critical phase

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities
  • The waivers are intended to entice Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 deal that it has been violating since Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:21am, 5 Feb, 2022

