Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 3. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Coronavirus: Turkey’s Erdogan and wife catch ‘mild’ cases of Omicron, resting in Istanbul home
- The couple are well enough to carry our their duties, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, adding the Omicron variant is ‘spreading fast’ in Turkey
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan travelled to Kyiv on Thursday, where he offered to serve as a mediator in resolving the crisis with Russia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 3. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP