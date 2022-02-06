Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia, on January 20. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry
Iran says US sanctions move ‘good but not enough’
- Washington announced on Friday it was waiving sanctions on Iran’s civil nuclear programme
- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said ‘it should be known that what happens on paper is good but not enough’
Topic | Iran
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia, on January 20. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry