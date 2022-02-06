Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia, on January 20. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia, on January 20. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran says US sanctions move ‘good but not enough’

  • Washington announced on Friday it was waiving sanctions on Iran’s civil nuclear programme
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said ‘it should be known that what happens on paper is good but not enough’

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:11am, 6 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia, on January 20. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia, on January 20. Photo: EPA-EFE / Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry
READ FULL ARTICLE