A worker checks plants in the greenhouse of an Israeli company that makes medical cannabis products. Photo: AFP
Israel’s green dreams: desert town aims to be ‘cannabis capital’ of Middle East nation
- Israeli authorities have encouraged the therapeutic use of cannabis to treat severe medical conditions and post-traumatic stress in former soldiers
- Its recreational use is still illegal, but the expanding medical market has already drawn scores of entrepreneurs – including two former prime ministers
Topic | Israel
A worker checks plants in the greenhouse of an Israeli company that makes medical cannabis products. Photo: AFP