A worker checks plants in the greenhouse of an Israeli company that makes medical cannabis products. Photo: AFP
A worker checks plants in the greenhouse of an Israeli company that makes medical cannabis products. Photo: AFP
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israel’s green dreams: desert town aims to be ‘cannabis capital’ of Middle East nation

  • Israeli authorities have encouraged the therapeutic use of cannabis to treat severe medical conditions and post-traumatic stress in former soldiers
  • Its recreational use is still illegal, but the expanding medical market has already drawn scores of entrepreneurs – including two former prime ministers

Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Israel

Updated: 3:41pm, 6 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker checks plants in the greenhouse of an Israeli company that makes medical cannabis products. Photo: AFP
A worker checks plants in the greenhouse of an Israeli company that makes medical cannabis products. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE