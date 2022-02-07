Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves a Jerusalem courthouse in November 2021. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Reports of spyware use on key witness roil ex-Israeli PM Netanyahu’s corruption trial
- Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the midst of a corruption trial over charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes
- In a report by Israeli media last week, police were said to have used spyware to collect information from the phone of a witness in Netanyahu’s corruption trial
Topic | Israel
