Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves a Jerusalem courthouse in November 2021. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Reports of spyware use on key witness roil ex-Israeli PM Netanyahu’s corruption trial

  • Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the midst of a corruption trial over charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes
  • In a report by Israeli media last week, police were said to have used spyware to collect information from the phone of a witness in Netanyahu’s corruption trial

Associated Press
Updated: 2:03am, 7 Feb, 2022

